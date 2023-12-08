Insider Selling: Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Insider Sells 6,287 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) insider David Roth sold 6,287 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $24,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,833.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,726. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,581,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 531,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

