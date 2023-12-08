Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for about 3.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.98. 502,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.15. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.