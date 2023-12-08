Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December 8th (BLUE, CENX, CMI, CTLT, DG, GBDC, HNRG, HOFT, IDXX, ISDR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 8th:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

