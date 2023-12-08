Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December 8th (BLUE, CENX, CMI, CTLT, DG, GBDC, HNRG, HOFT, IDXX, ISDR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 8th:
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
