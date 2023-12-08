Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.67). Approximately 1,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.67).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.87 million, a P/E ratio of -828.13 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Peter Nieuwenhuizen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £3,725 ($4,705.07). In other Itaconix news, insider John Shaw bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220 ($4,067.20). Also, insider Peter Nieuwenhuizen bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £3,725 ($4,705.07). Insiders own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

