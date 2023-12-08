IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 161.70 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 156 ($1.97). Approximately 2,140,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,609,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.90 ($1.97).

IWG Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,114.29, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,719.74.

Insider Activity at IWG

In related news, insider Francois Pauly purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,208.66). 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

