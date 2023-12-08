J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-$9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SJM opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

