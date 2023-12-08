Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 42,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 83,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

