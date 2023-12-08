Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.13 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $85,180.80 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,129.88 or 0.99993666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00477917 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $98,290.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

