Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Dipender Saluja Sells 119,001 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $775,886.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,836,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,136,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dipender Saluja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $765,176.43.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE JOBY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Joby Aviation

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 574.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,214,000 after acquiring an additional 44,186,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,690,000 after buying an additional 866,873 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 55.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 1,341,811 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.