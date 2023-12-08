John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.7 %

WLY stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.93. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.