John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.7 %
WLY stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.93. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 must-own China stocks for the Year of the Dragon
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Biotech reversal confirmed: what’s ahead for the IBB?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.