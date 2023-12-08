Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.55-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.19.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.