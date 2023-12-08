Julie D’emilio Sells 3,400 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CRI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

