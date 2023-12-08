JUNO (JUNO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.57 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $39.57 million and $154,196.22 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUNO has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

