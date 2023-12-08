Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Shares Down 1.7%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53. 60,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 570,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.59). Equities research analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.