Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

