KOK Hits 24 Hour Volume of $900,328.64 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $900,328.64 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,147.23 or 1.00029471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008317 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003447 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01647743 USD and is down -10.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $955,419.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.