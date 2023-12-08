KOK One Day Volume Hits $178,775.64 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $178,775.64 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,398.28 or 0.99798391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009757 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008038 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003403 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01647743 USD and is down -10.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $955,419.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

