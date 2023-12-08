Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) COO James A. Sullivan Sells 14,542 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) COO James A. Sullivan sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $646,101.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Koppers Stock Down 1.2 %

Koppers stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 91,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,404. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $917.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

