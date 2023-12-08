Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

