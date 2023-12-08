Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 3,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Landos Biopharma Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.55.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.
