Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 3,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.55.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

