Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.03. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 169,303 shares.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

