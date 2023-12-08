Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.03. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 169,303 shares.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
