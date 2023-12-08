Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Trading 8.8% Higher

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 38,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 34,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Lilium Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,227 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lilium were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

