Lisk (LSK) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $173.19 million and $5.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002197 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002382 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002436 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.