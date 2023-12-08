Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $56.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,054,716 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,021,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00441639 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $152.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
