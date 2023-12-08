Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $56.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,054,716 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,021,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00441639 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $152.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

