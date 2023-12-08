London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.11 and last traded at $113.09. Approximately 1,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.91.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

