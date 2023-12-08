LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03). 1,356,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 414,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

LoopUp Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.11.

Get LoopUp Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LoopUp Group

In other LoopUp Group news, insider Steve Flavell sold 547,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £10,941.30 ($13,820.01). In related news, insider Michael Hughes purchased 775,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £15,512.52 ($19,593.94). Also, insider Steve Flavell sold 547,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £10,941.30 ($13,820.01). Company insiders own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, the European Union, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.