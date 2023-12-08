Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Up 1.2%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.80 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.44). 75,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 273,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.80 ($1.42).

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.11. The company has a market capitalization of £183.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,427.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

