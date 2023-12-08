Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Man Group Price Performance

About Man Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

