Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.10 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $11.10 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.36858296 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $19,268,153.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

