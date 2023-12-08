MDA (OTC:MDALF) Trading Down 2.5%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.21. Approximately 1,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDALF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.38.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

