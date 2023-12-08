MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Trading 11% Higher

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 8,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 24,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

MediaCo Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaCo

MediaCo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard General L.P. lifted its holdings in MediaCo by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MediaCo by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.