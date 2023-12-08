MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Trading 11% Higher

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 8,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 24,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
MediaCo Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.62.
MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaCo
MediaCo Company Profile
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MediaCo
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.