Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,384 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 4.2% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,101,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,146,270. The stock has a market cap of $392.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

