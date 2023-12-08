Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 205 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded down $4.58 on Friday, hitting $127.72. 2,376,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.08.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

