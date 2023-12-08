Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 319 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MRK traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

