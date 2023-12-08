Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 138,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

