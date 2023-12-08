Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Stock Price Up 1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$16.68. 240,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 232,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.52.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.03.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

