Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Shares Down 0.9%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)'s share price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 52,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 76,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 2,861.17% and a negative return on equity of 120.49%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 666.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

