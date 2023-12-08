Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.53. 33,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 779,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Mobilicom Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobilicom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobilicom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Mobilicom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

