Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $378.32

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $378.32 and last traded at $374.48, with a volume of 364090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

