Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.60 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 157.30 ($1.99). 933,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,132,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.60 ($2.00).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOON. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.16) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.16) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211 ($2.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.88. The company has a market capitalization of £516.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,866.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

