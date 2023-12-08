Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.60 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 157.30 ($1.99). 933,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,132,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.60 ($2.00).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on MOON. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.16) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.16) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211 ($2.67).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group Price Performance
Moonpig Group Company Profile
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Moonpig Group
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.