Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 499.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.14% of Murphy USA worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA
In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Murphy USA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MUSA traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $382.04.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Murphy USA Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.
Murphy USA Profile
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.
