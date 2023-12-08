Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 12,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Naked Wines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.