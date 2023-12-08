Nano Market Capitalization Achieves $112.22 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $112.22 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,327.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00178390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00579492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00050606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.00395934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00121771 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

