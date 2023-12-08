Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.62

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and traded as high as $36.30. Naspers shares last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 93,023 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Naspers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This is an increase from Naspers’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

