Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Stock Price Up 21.8%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Free Report) rose 21.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 11,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for e-mobility, structure and chassis, and ICE powertrain applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmission cases, and other ICE powertrain and auto parts; structural parts, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-drive, battery housings, and others.

