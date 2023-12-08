Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Up 0.7%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.79. 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Neste Oyj Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

