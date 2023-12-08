Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Stock Price Down 0%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 1,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Newtek Business Services Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Newtek Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.