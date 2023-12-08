Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Trading 1.3% Higher

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.39. 9,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Nexalin Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 3,576.32% and a negative return on equity of 105.41%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders.

