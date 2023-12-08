Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Trading Down 0.2%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.88. 27,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 40,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,359 shares of company stock worth $1,712,169 and sold 12 shares worth $1,266.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Trust stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Free Report) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

