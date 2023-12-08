Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Shares Up 1.3%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.31. 88,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 91,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.
